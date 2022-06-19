Renfroe went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Reds.
The long ball was the second of the series for Renfroe, who also left the yard and drove in three runs in Friday's 5-4 victory. Since coming off the 10-day injured list June 7, Renfroe is batting only .195, but he's at least aided fantasy managers with three home runs and six RBI in his first 11 games back in action. He remains in the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Cincinnati, manning right field and batting cleanup.
More News
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Back in action•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: May not return this weekend•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Won't return Friday•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Takes batting practice•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: On track for Friday return•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Tracking toward minimum IL stint•