Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Renfroe was essentially the entirety of the Milwaukee offense in the series finale in Arizona, as he finished with two of the team's three hits on the night and accounted for the Brewers' only run in the top of the ninth after Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen exited the game. The home run ended a nine-game drought for Renfroe and was his 24th of the season, leaving him four behind Rowdy Tellez for the team lead. Renfroe will be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener in Colorado, occupying the designated hitter spot and batting cleanup.
