Renfroe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Renfroe will hit the bench for the first time this season after going 7-for-33 (.212 average) with two doubles, three walks, two RBI and a run while starting in each of Milwaukee's first nine games. With Renfroe riding pine, Andrew McCutchen will patrol right field, while Keston Hiura handles McCutchen's usual role as the Brewers' designated hitter.