Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Renfroe was 0-for-1 in stolen base attempts this year before swiping second as part of a double-steal in the first inning. Considering this was his 14th career steal in seven years, the outfielder shouldn't be expected to run often. He's gone 1-for-8 with a walk in two games since he returned from a calf injury that cost him a few weeks. Renfroe is slashing .243/.296/.481 with 13 home runs, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored and 10 doubles through 56 contests.