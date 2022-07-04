Renfroe (calf) resumed baseball activities Monday, Joey Pollizze of MLB.com reports.
Renfroe had been inactive since landing on the injured list with a calf injury, but he was able to get some work in on the field Monday. It's not yet clear how much longer Renfroe will be sidelined and if he will need a rehab assignment before he returns.
