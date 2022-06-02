Renfroe (hamstring) took part in batting practice prior to Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old did some running on the field prior to Tuesday's contest, and he progressed to batting practice Wednesday. Renfroe hopes to return from the 10-day injured list Friday when first eligible, and he appears on track to be reinstated to the active roster.
More News
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: On track for Friday return•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Tracking toward minimum IL stint•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Out with strained hamstring•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Getting MRI•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Dealing with hamstring discomfort•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Reaches four times in win•