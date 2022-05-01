Renfroe went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs and two RBI during Saturday's 9-1 win against the Cubs.

Renfroe singled home a run and scored in the first inning, singled and scored again in the fifth and tacked on a solo shot in the eighth off Chicago reliever Locke St. John. The 30-year-old has tormented Cubs pitching through two games this weekend, going a combined 5-for-9 with three home runs to wrap up a scorching conclusion to April. Renfroe is now slashing .253/.288/.507 through 20 games this season.