Renfroe (hamstring) said Saturday that he anticipates being ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Though Renfroe definitely said he doesn't think his hamstring will be a concern by the time Friday rolls around, he acknowledged that whether he's activated ahead of the weekend will ultimately be decided by the organization. Renfroe will do his part to put himself in position for being activated Friday by initiating a rehab program Monday, and he's likely to steadily ramp up his activities in the days that follow. Whenever Renfroe's return from the IL comes, fewer starts out of the outfield will be available for Tyrone Taylor and Lorenzo Cain.