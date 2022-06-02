Renfroe (hamstring) won't return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Renfroe has made good progress in his recovery from a right hamstring strain and remains on track to return soon, but manager Craig Counsell said that the team wants the outfielder to have some more days to work on his running. The 30-year-old took batting practice Wednesday and went through a full workout Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action at some point during that Brewers' weekend series against the Padres.
More News
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Takes batting practice•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: On track for Friday return•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Tracking toward minimum IL stint•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Out with strained hamstring•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Getting MRI•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Dealing with hamstring discomfort•