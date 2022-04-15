Wiemer went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Thursday's game with Double-A Biloxi.

After posting a 1.147 OPS over 34 games with High-A Wisconsin last season, Wiemer kicked off the 2022 campaign at the Double-A level. He has been unfazed by the tougher competition thus far, posting a .385 batting average and 1.064 OPS over his first 29 PA with Biloxi. Wiemer turned 23 in February, so if he keeps things up he could earn himself at least one more promotion before the year comes to a close.