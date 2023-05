Wiemer went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Dodgers.

Wiemer broke a scoreless tie with a three-run shot in the fifth inning. He then added an RBI double in the seventh, which ended up being the go-ahead run, before crossing home himself. Wiemer's last home run and multi-hit game happened April 26; in the nine games between those two performances, he went 4-for-26 (.154).