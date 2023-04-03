Wiemer will start in right field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Mets.

The righty-hitting Wiemer will be picking up his third consecutive start Monday, with the last two coming against right-handed pitchers. While he's up with the big club, the 23-year-old rookie looks like he'll be playing on an everyday basis in the outfield with Brian Anderson having moved back to the infield to cover third base in place of the injured Luis Urias (hamstring). Wiemer displayed some contact issues during his time in the high minors and could struggle to keep his batting average above .250, but his plus power and speed make him an intriguing fantasy option nonetheless while he's playing regularly.