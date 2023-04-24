Wiemer went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and scored twice in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Wiemer had an impactful day at the plate. He doubled to lead off the fifth and came around to score off the bat of Christian Yelich. He then walked to kick things off in the seventh and later scored again after he stole second. It was Wiemer's second multi-hit effort over his last four games but just his third of the young season. He's struggled to hit for average but has maintained a patient eye at the plate, slashing .219/.315/.328 with a homer, five RBI, seven runs and a 9:15 BB:K over 73 plate appearances.