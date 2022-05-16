Wiemer went 10-for-24 (.417) with five home runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases over his last six games with Double-A Biloxi.

Double-A pitchers have had few answers for Wiemer, who is hitting .302/.375/.605 with nine home runs, 12 doubles and 26 RBI -- to go along with six stolen bases -- through 144 plate appearances at the level. They have been able to strike out him 45 times, though, and his 31.2 percent strikeout rate is the highest of his career. Wiemer's prospect star is on the rise, but he's going to have to make more contact to assert his standing.