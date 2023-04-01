The Brewers will promote Weimer to the major-league roster before Saturday's game against the Cubs, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Wiemer came up short of making the Opening Day roster, but he'll receive a promotion to Milwaukee after missing just the first game of the year. The 23-year-old outfielder showed well in spring training, and he hit 21 homers with an .801 OPS for Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville while stealing 31 bases. Because of his power/speed potential, Wiemer is definitely a prospect that is worth a look in fantasy leagues.