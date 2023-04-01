Wiemer was called up Saturday and will bat ninth and play center field against the Cubs.

Wiemer missed out on the Opening Day roster but didn't have to wait long for a call-up, as Luis Urias (hamstring) got injured on Opening Day. Wiemer recorded a .761 OPS in 84 games for Double-A Biloxi while striking out 30.2 percent of the time, but he improved to an .888 OPPS and 19.5 percent strikeout rate in 43 games for Triple-A Nashville. He added 31 steals between the two stops. He could be set to fill the short side of a platoon in center field with Garrett Mitchell, though it will take a few more games to figure out exactly how the Brewers plan on dividing up their outfield at-bats.