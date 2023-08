Wiemer is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Twins.

Wiemer was a late addition to Tuesday's lineup in what is now his lone start over the Brewers' last four games. He's seen a dramatic dip in playing time over the last two weeks as Milwaukee turns to Sal Frelick in center field and Tyrone Taylor in right. Frelick is dealing with a hamstring injury, though, which could potentially offer a reprieve for Wiemer if an injury list stint is ultimately needed.