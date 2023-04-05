Wiemer went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's victory over the Mets.
Wiemer reached base three times for the first time in his career, and he also picked up his first steal in the big leagues. He has not hit higher than ninth as of yet, but he has helped set the table for the top of the order, recording five hits and a pair of walks over 15 plate appearances.
