Tellez went 2-for-3 with one RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

Tellez singled home William Contreras with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead. Tellez is up to 20 RBI this season and a .905 OPS, which dwarfs his 2022 OPS of .767.

