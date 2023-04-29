site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Drives home winning run
RotoWire Staff
Tellez went 2-for-3 with one RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over the Angels.
Tellez singled home William Contreras with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead. Tellez is up to 20 RBI this season and a .905 OPS, which dwarfs his 2022 OPS of .767.
