Tellez agreed to a one-year, $1.94 million contract with the Brewers to avoid arbitration Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Tellez struggled to begin the season in Toronto but turned things around after being shipped to Milwaukee, where he hit .272/.333/.481 with seven home runs, 28 RBI and 22 runs in 174 plate appearances. The 26-year-old should enter spring training as the favorite to start at first base, barring any offseason additions.