Tellez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Rays.

Tellez's entered Wednesday's contest with only two hits in his past five games -- the two homers he hit Sunday versus Toronto -- and he responded with his third multi-homer game of the season. The 27-year-old is hitting .249/.324/.494 with 15 home runs, 16 doubles, 47 RBI and 29 runs through 72 games.