Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Sitting out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tellez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
The lefty-hitting Tellez will retreat to the bench for the series finale with southpaw Jose Quintana taking the hill for Pittsburgh. Platoon mate Keston Hiura will step in for Tellez at first base.
