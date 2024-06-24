Clarke was placed on the Brewers' minor-league injured list Monday with a toe injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Clarke began the season on the injured list after undergoing surgery in late March to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He joined Triple-A Nashville after being removed from the injured list May 15, and the 31-year-old right-hander was being stretched out as a possible starting option for the Brewers. Clarke started in seven of nine games in the minors, holding a 1-0 record with a 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB over 26 innings. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that it isn't a season-ending injury for Clarke, but the exact timeline for the pitcher's return is still being determined.