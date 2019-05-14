Brewers' Travis Shaw: Lands on injured list

Shaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist strain.

The wrist issue perhaps explains Shaw's .163/.266/.281 line through the first 40 games of the season. It's unclear whether Shaw is expected to miss more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list. Highly rated prospect Keston Hiura was called up to take his place on the roster. If Hiura lives up to expectations right away, Shaw's opportunities could be limited when he returns to action, as Hiura is expected to play second base on a regular basis, pushing Mike Moustakas to third.