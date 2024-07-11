Adames went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI, one double and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Adames plated the game's first run with an RBI double before putting a bow on the scoring with his eight-inning homer. The shortstop is batting .343 (12-for-35) over nine games in July after going hitless over his last six games in June. For the season, he's up to 14 homers, 62 RBI, 49 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 21 doubles and a .240/.327/.418 slash line through 404 plate appearances.