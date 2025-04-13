Adames went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored during Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

Adames recorded his second multi-hit effort of the season after a three-game stretch in which he went 0-for-10. The 29-year-old shortstop singled in the sixth frame and came around to score his third run over his last three games. He later followed up with a double down the left-field line during the ninth. Adames is slashing .196/.270/.250 with three doubles, six RBI, a stolen base and a 6:16 BB:K across 63 plate appearances this season.