Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Deal includes 2020 option

Grandal passed his physical Monday and officially signed with the Brewers on a one-year, $16 million contract that includes a $16 million mutual option for 2020, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

When Grandal and the Brewers first agreed in principle Jan. 9, initial reports suggested the catcher would sign a one-year, $18.25 million contract. Instead, it was clarified Monday that Grandal's deal will guarantee him at least $18.25 million, as the 2020 option contains a $2.25 million buyout if not exercised. The structure of the contract keeps the door open for Grandal to remain in Milwaukee for two years and earn $32 million in salary plus award-based incentives, but the 30-year-old will presumably be eager to test the market again next winter in pursuit of a longer-term deal. Grandal reportedly turned down a four-year, $60 million offer from the Mets earlier in the offseason before New York turned its attention to other catching options.