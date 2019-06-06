Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes yard Wednesday

Grandal went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Marlins.

Grandal took Adam Conley deep in the ninth inning for his 13th home run of the season. He's hit well of late, smacking five homers and recording five multi-hit performances in his last 11 contests. That's been a continuation of a strong campaign for Grandal, who's now hitting .279/.375/.537 across 224 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories