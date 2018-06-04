The Dodgers released Lee on Saturday.

The 31-year-old righty had spent the entire season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he posted a 3.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB in 25.1 innings. With a promotion to the big club not imminent, Lee likely chose to opt out of his minor-league contract in pursuit of an opportunity with another organization.

More News
Our Latest Stories