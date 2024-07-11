Burleson went 2-for-8 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI over both games of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

Burleson smashed a two-run homer in Game 1 and added an RBI double in the nightcap. He's reached base via hit or walk in 10 straight contests, batting .317 (13-for-41) with three homers, 11 RBI and two thefts over that span. Burleson is in the midst of a breakthrough campaign, slashing .282/.318/.472 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI, 38 runs and seven steals through 322 plate appearances.