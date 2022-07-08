Rondon was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Friday.
Rondon has made just one big-league appearance this season, throwing five scoreless innings of relief against the PIrates back in late May. He's spent most of the season with Triple-A Memphis, where he owns a 4.04 ERA and a 15.3 percent walk rate across 49 innings.
