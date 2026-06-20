Cardinals' Blaze Jordan: Plates two runs Friday

Jordan went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's loss to the Royals.

Jordan came through in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run single that scored Masyn Winn and Nelson Velazquez, but St. Louis came up short of completing the comeback. Jordan made his big-league debut June 12 against the Twins and has provided an offensive boost to the Cardinals' lineup while hitting safely in six of eight games so far. He has a home run, two doubles, a triple, seven RBI and five runs scored in 31 plate appearances so far.