Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Jordan (ankle) will not play again this season, John Denton of Roundtable.io reports.

Jordan was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in late August. While he recently shed his walking boot and began incorporating some baseball activities, the Cardinals ultimately decided to shut him down early because of the severity of the injury he suffered, according to Denton. The 23-year-old Jordan ends his rookie season with a .247/.276/.382 slash line and three homers over 199 plate appearances.