Donovan will be shut down from throwing for at least another two weeks due to renewed arm irritation, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Donovan had been aiming to return to his usual super-utility role shortly after the All-Star break, but his arm did not respond well to a recent throwing program and he'll continue to be limited to DH and pinch-hitting duties. He is out of the Cardinals' starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Cubs but should be back in the designated hitter role Friday. His injury is being labeled as a "persistent flexor strain," per Katie Woo of The Athletic.