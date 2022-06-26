Donovan went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Donovan demonstrated good situational hitting by singling to shallow left with two men in scoring position to give his team an early 2-0 lead. The 25-year-old rookie has showed excellent plate skills since being called up to the big leagues, and he is now hitting .311 with a .422 on-base percentage. Donovan's 146 WRC+ and ability to play both infield and outfield positions should keep him seeing regular at-bats.