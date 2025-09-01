Donovan (groin) went through a full workout Monday and will do so again Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

If he's able to get through Tuesday's workout without any issues, Donovan could then be sent out on a rehab assignment. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since mid-August with a left groin strain but could be activated from the 10-day injured list within the next week or so if all goes well.