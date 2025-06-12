Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Held out again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (toe) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's contest in Milwaukee.
He'll miss a second straight game after departing Tuesday's tilt versus the Blue Jays with a sprained capsule in the joint of his left big toe. The current expectation is that Donovan will be able to avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list, but he'll need to show improvement in the coming days. Nolan Gorman is getting another start at second base Thursday.
