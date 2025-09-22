default-cbs-image
Donovan is no longer in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Giants due to general stiffness and soreness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Donovan was initially listed as the leadoff hitter and starting second baseman for Monday's series opener, but he's been removed a few hours before first pitch. He can be considered day-to-day until further notice. Jose Fermin will bat eighth and start at second base in Donovan's stead.

