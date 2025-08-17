Donovan (foot/groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Thomas Saggese will cover second base in the series finale while Donovan takes a seat for a third straight game while he tends to a sore left foot and a sore groin. Per MLB.com, the Cardinals remain optimistic that Donovan will avoid a stint on the injured list, but he'll likely go through a workout Monday or Tuesday before the club decides on his status.