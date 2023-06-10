Donovan went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Reds.

Donovan has started June a bit uneven, going 6-for-25 (.240) over his last seven games. The versatile 26-year-old did well atop the order Friday -- he's settled in as the leadoff hitter versus right-handers. Donovan's up to a .251/.344/.369 slash line with six home runs, 16 RBI, 27 runs scored and four stolen bases through 215 plate appearances this season. While the counting starts are not overly impressive, that's mainly been a problem caused by the Cardinals' inconsistent offense.