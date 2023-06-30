Donovan was scratched from the Cardinals' lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Yankees.
It's unknown why Donovan was taken out of the Cards' lineup, but the 26-year-old hadn't missed a start since early June. Dylan Carlson will now enter St. Louis' lineup and bat eighth.
