Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Will be held out again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals intend to hold Donovan (toe) out of the lineup for a fourth straight contest Monday in Miami, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Donovan has been dealing with a nagging toe injury, which the team believes has contributed to foot and groin issues. Manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Donovan is not expected to require a stint on the 10-day injured list. The second baseman could be back in action as soon as Tuesday.
