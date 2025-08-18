The Cardinals intend to hold Donovan (toe) out of the lineup for a fourth straight contest Monday in Miami, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Donovan has been dealing with a nagging toe injury, which the team believes has contributed to foot and groin issues. Manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Donovan is not expected to require a stint on the 10-day injured list. The second baseman could be back in action as soon as Tuesday.