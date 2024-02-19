Donovan (elbow) will have his throwing monitored and is likely to play only second base for the time being, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan had surgery last August to repair his right flexor tendon. The utility player had expressed hope last month that he wouldn't be limited at all as camp opened, but evidently the Cardinals have a more cautious plan. Donovan is likely to see most of his action at second base this season but, assuming his elbow cooperates, should play some all over the field.