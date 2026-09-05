Winquest (1-0) earned the win after allowing one hit while striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings in Friday's 7-6 victory over the Rockies.

Winquest entered the game in the seventh inning with one out and delivered an impressive showing. His scoreless work gave the Cardinals' offense enough time to rally, with Ivan Herrera's three-run homer in the ninth ultimately putting St. Louis ahead. The comeback handed Winquest the first victory of his major-league career, while his ERA dropped to 1.59. He's allowed just one run on 5.2 innings and four appearances for the Cardinals this season.