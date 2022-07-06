Capel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Capel started in right field for the past three players and appears to have supplanted Lars Nootbaar as the Cardinals' preferred option at the position. However, because both Capel and Nootbaar bat from the left side, both will be excluded from the lineup Wednesday while southpaw Max Fried is on the hill. The Cardinals will roll out an outfield of Juan Yepez, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan from left to right.