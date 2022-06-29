Hudson (6-4) gave up three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings to earn the win in a 5-3 victory over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Hudson gave up three runs in the third inning, but his offense bailed him out with a four run bottom of the fifth earn him his sixth win of the season. Hudson hasn't been great since coming back from Tommy John surgery this year. He has only struck out 44 batters over 80 innings and carries a pedestrian 1.35 WHIP. The most encouraging sign is probably that the 27-year-old right-hander is healthy and consistently making starts in a Cardinals rotation which has been hit with injuries to Steven Matz (shoulder), Jack Flaherty (shoulder) and Jordan Hicks (forearm). Look for him to take the mound Sunday at Philadelphia.