Hudson is scheduled to start Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Since being called up from Triple-A Memphis on Sept. 21, Hudson has made one three-inning appearance out of the bullpen, which came back on Sept. 24. He's likely kept himself stretched out through side sessions and simulated games, so he should be in store for a relatively normal start despite his prolonged idle period. If Hudson performs well Tuesday, he could have a case for a spot in the Cardinals' bullpen during the postseason.
