Manager Oliver Marmol said Hudson may join the Cardinals' rotation, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Any move into the rotation for Hudson would be in order to give Adam Wainwright longer periods of rest between starts. Hudson's most recent start came Saturday when he threw eight innings and gave up one unearned run while earning his eighth win of the season.
