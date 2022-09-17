Hudson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to serve as the 29th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Hudson was sent to the minors last week but will start the first game of Saturday's twin bill. Over five major-league starts in August, he posted a 5.76 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 25 innings.
