Hudson (1-1) earned the win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing two hits and four walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The Reds are a mess, offensively, and Hudson made his layup in this one. His 4:4 K:BB doesn't look great, however, and 6.2 scoreless innings won't eliminate performance concerns with Hudson. He had a 7.71 ERA coming into Saturday's game and some troubling batted-ball data to go along with it. The right-hander is looking to re-establish himself after missing nearly all of last season following 2020 Tommy John surgery.